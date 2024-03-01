Comelec sets 2nd bidding for internet voting system

AFTER seeing a failure of bidding last week, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the second public bidding for the internet voting system to be used in the 2025 overseas voting.

In its Invitation to Bid, the Comelec-Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) set the second bidding for the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) with an approved budget of P465,810,926.57.

"The Comelec now invites bids for the above procurement project," said the SBAC.

"Bids received in excess of the ABC shall be automatically rejected at bid opening," it added.

On February 21, 2024, the SBAC ruled to declare a failed bidding for the internet voting system.

This, as the two bidders, namely, Indra Soluciones Technologias de la Information and We Are IT Philippines Inc., have both been ruled as being "ineligible."

For the second bidding, the SBAC said bid documents may be obtained by prospective bidders at the SBAC Secretariat Office located at the Far East Managers and Investors Incorporated (FEMII) Building in Intramuros, Manila from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Pre-Bid Conference is also set to be held at the Training Room 2 at the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila on March 7, 2024 at 10 a.m.

The SBAC said the deadline for the submission of bids is on March 19, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the SBAC Secretariat Office.

The opening of bids, on the other hand, is set on the same day at 10:30 a.m. at the Bureau of Treasury Convention Hall at the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila. (PR)