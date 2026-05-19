Comelec sets calendar to oppose voter registration, ERB hearings

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the voter registration period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) set on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the schedule for the forthcoming proceedings of the Election Registration Board (ERB).

Based on Comelec Resolution 11224, the last day to post Notice of Hearing with List of Applicants is on May 21, while the last day to file opposition to applications will be on May 25.

The ERB hearing and the approval/disapproval of applications, meanwhile, is on June 1.

"All applications for registration shall be heard and processed on a quarterly basis. For this purpose, the ERBs shall meet and convene," said the Comelec.

Relative to it, the commission is reminding all who applied that filing their applications does not automatically turn them into registered voters.

In a social media post, the Comelec said all applications must get the approval of the ERBs before they are deemed as registered voters.

"Filing your voter registration application is not the same as being a registered voter. It will have to go through an ERB hearing, where the contents of your application will be screened and verified," said the Comelec.

"Once your application is approved by the ERB, you can then be considered as a registered voter," it added.

On Monday, the Comelec ended the voter registration period prior to the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

As of the final day of voter registration, the Comelec has recorded a total of 5,470,889 applications filed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)