Comelec sets 'register anywhere' in all LGUs in next cycle

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to further expand the coverage of its Register Anywhere Program (RAP) when it holds the next voter registration period.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia on Friday, March said they want to have the RAP made available in all local government units (LGUs) in the country.

"In the next voter registration period, we may already have RAP in any part of the country," said Garcia.

"Hopefully, we will be able to do it in every city or municipality in the Philippines," he added.

The poll chief said this is because they have already seen the high public interest towards the innovation adopted by the Comelec.

"We saw how warm the reception is of the people towards RAP," said Garcia.

He, however, noted how the RAP coverage remains limited in the ongoing voter registration period.

"Based on our rules, it is available only in all capital cities and towns and highly urbanized cities nationwide," said Garcia.

Under the RAP, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines may register at the RAP booths by submitting their application form and documentary requirements and having their biometrics taken on-site.

The submitted documents and captured biometrics data shall then be endorsed and transmitted by the recipient RAP teams to the Office of the Election Officer of the district/city/municipality having jurisdiction over the residence of the applicant.

The Comelec pilot tested the RAP in select malls and government institutions when it conducted voter registration activities back on December 12, 2022 until January 31, 2023.

In the ongoing voter registration period, RAP is available only in all capital cities and towns and highly urbanized cities nationwide. (SunStar Philippines)