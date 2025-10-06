Comelec: Snap election only possible with legal framework

A SNAP election cannot be held without a law mandating its conduct, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia said Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a radio interview, Garcia said that at present, there is no provision in the 1987 Constitution that mandates the conduct of snap or special elections.

“Kung walang batas, hindi namin maisasagawa ang ganiyang klaseng halalan,” he said.

(If there were no law, we would not be able to carry out that kind of election.)

On Sunday, October 6, Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano suggested holding a snap election for a fresh start in a bid to restore the public’s trust to the government amid the prevailing corruption issues involving flood control projects.

In response to Cayetano’s proposal, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said it was just a “wishful thinking.”

“Wala po siyang oras sa mga ganitong klaseng pamumulitika. Mag-focus po tayong lahat sa pangangailangan ng mamamayan hindi sa mga pansariling interes lang,” she said.

(He doesn't have time for this kind of politicking. Let's all focus on the needs of the citizens, not just on personal interests.)

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said such a proposal may lead to uncertainty and chaos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)