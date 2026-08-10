Comelec starts deloying BPE paraphernalia 

AMID torrential rains, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started the deployment of the supplies and paraphernalia to be used in the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia yesterday reported that they have started the deployment of official ballots and the voting machines, among others, in Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

"We deployed in those areas first because these are the farthest ones and they have several island municipalities," said Garcia.

These will be followed by the poll paraphernalia assigned to the Special Geographic Area (SGA), Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Lanao del Sur.

"Hopefully, we can complete the deployment of all the election paraphernalia before the end of August given the prevailing weather conditions," said Garcia.

In particular, the Comelec said the BPE paraphernalia will initially be stationed in six designated provincial hubs.

Weather concerns

But while the bad weather has not deterred the deployment of poll paraphernalia, the Comelec admitted to being concerned of its potential effects come Election Day.

Garcia admitted that the weather condition is one of the concerns of the poll body as it may force the postponement of elections in some areas.

"The Comelec is particularly concerned about the schools designated as polling places, as some areas are prone to severe flooding. We are worried that the schools, where our fellow citizens are scheduled to vote, might get flooded," said Garcia.

"We are looking into where we can relocate these voting centers—in the event of heavy rain on Election Day—so that our fellow citizens can still cast their votes," he added.

Under such circumstances, the poll chief said the Commission is ready to postpone the elections in areas affected by flooding.

"Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Comelec has the authority to postpone elections in cases of force majeure. Typhoons and flooding constitute force majeure. Therefore, the elections may be deferred, provided it is held within 30 days thereafter," said Garcia.

On the other hand, the official said they are not worried of possible failure to transmit the election results amid bad weather.

"We aren't worried about potential transmission failures because our Starlink units are of high-quality. We are confident that we can transmit the results even during storms or rain," said Garcia.

To note, the rainy season in the Philippines usually runs from June to November. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)