Comelec starts implementing poll spending ban

DESPITE the possibility of the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) being postponed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has begun implementing the prohibited acts, including the ban on spending public funds.

In a social media post, the Comelec said the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds shall be deemed prohibited acts during the period from September 18, 2026 (Friday) to November 1, 2026 (Sunday).

Section 261(v) of the Omnibus Election Code states that the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds shall be prohibited 45 days before a regular election and 30 days before a special election.

Also prohibited during the same period is the construction of public works, delivery of materials for public works, and issuance of treasury warrants and similar devices.

The poll body said it shall be prohibited to appoint or hire new employees, create new positions, fill new positions, or promote or give salary increases, remuneration, or privileges during the same period.

The commission, however, announced that four assistance programs of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have been given exemptions by the Comelec from the prevailing ban on public funds spending.

In its Memorandum No. 26-04935, the Comelec approved the request of LTFRB Acting Chairman Greg Pua for the grant of exemptions to the Service Contracting Program-Edsa Busway Extension, Service Contracting Program Love Bus "Libreng Sakay," Fuel Subsidy Program, and Public Transport Modernization Program.

"In view of the foregoing, the Law Department recommends for the approval of the request for exemption of Atty. Greg Pua, Jr., Acting Chairman, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Department of Transportation," said the Comelec Law Department.

The memorandum showed that the Edsa Busway Extension has an approved disbursement of P51 million, Love Bus with P940 million, Fuel Subsidy Program with P1.785 billion, and Public Transport Modernization with P1.5 billion.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia subsequently approved the recommendation of the Law Department.

The commission, though, laid down specific conditions in granting the exemptions to the LTFRB.

It said that the programs must exclude the presence of elective officials, candidates, nominees, and/or aspirants during the distribution of the assistance.

The Comelec also said the programs must not in any manner influence the conduct of the November 2 polls.

The poll body also required the LTFRB to furnish the Commission with the pertinent guidelines of the programs, and that any inconsistency with the guidelines submitted shall be a ground for the revocation of the exemption granted.

The Comelec also required the LTFRB to submit a periodic written report of the disbursements made pursuant to the grant of exemptions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)