Comelec suspends proceedings related to PI for Cha-cha

As mandated under the 1987 Constitution, amendments can be proposed through a people’s initiative upon a petition of at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters, of which every legislative district must be represented by at least three percent of the registered voters.

The Comelec is mandated to verify the authenticity of the signatures attached to the petition before it can schedule a national plebiscite wherein people will vote on the petitioners' proposed constitutional amendments.

In a radio interview, Garcia said those who signified for PI may proceed to their offices if they wish to withdraw their signatures.

The PI for Cha-cha has become controversial due to alleged “signature for sale” or offerings of social financial aids in exchange of signatures.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez was also accused of architecting the push for Cha-cha through PI in exchange of P20 million reward per legislative district. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)