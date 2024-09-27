Comelec suspends voter certification issuance on September 30

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is suspending the issuance of voter certifications/voter registration records on September 30, which is the last day of the voter registration period for the May 2025 national and local polls.

In its Resolution 11066, the Commission en banc ordered the one-day suspension of the issuance of voter certifications/voter registration records in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) nationwide.

"The Commission en banc, by virtue of the powers vested in it by the Constitution, the Omnibus Election Code, the Administrative Code of 1987, and other relevant statutes, hereby resolves to suspend the issuance of voter certifications/voter registration records on 30 September 2024 in all OEOs nationwide," said the Comelec.

The poll body said the temporary suspension is in anticipation of the influx of applicants for voter registration on September 30, Monday.

"(This is) to allow them (OEOs) to cater all applicants in their area of jurisdiction, and to maintain orderliness during the last day of voter registration," said the Comelec.

However, the commission said registered voters in the National Capital Region (NCR) needing voter certification still have the option to file a request at the Comelec Central Office.

"For the National Capital Region OEOs, any requesting registered voter shall be advised to proceed to the Central File Division of the Election Records and Statistics Department for the issuance of their voter certifications/voter registration records," noted the Comelec.

To note, the voter's certification is a document that can serve as temporary voter's ID cards, and is issued upon the request of a registered voter. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)