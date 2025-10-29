Comelec suspends voter registration for 'Undas'

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is temporarily suspending all voter registration activities beginning noon on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to give way to the observance of Undas.

In a public announcement, the Comelec said voter registration will be suspended from October 30, 2025, until November 2, 2025.

“Bilang paggunita sa Undas (All Saints’ Day at All Souls’ Day), suspendido ang voter registration mula tanghali ng Oktubre 30, 2025 hanggang Nobyembre 2, 2025,” the Comelec said.

(In observance of Undas [All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day], voter registration will be suspended from noon of October 30, 2025, until November 2, 2025.)

The poll body said the suspension aims to allow the public and election personnel to observe Undas nationwide.

“Kasama ng buong bansa, iginagalang natin ang alaala ng mga yumao na. Sa pamamagitan ng panalangin, pag-aalay, at pagninilay-nilay, pinapanatili nating buhay ang kanilang espiritu sa ating mga puso,” it added.

(Together with the entire nation, we honor the memory of those who have passed away. Through prayer, offering, and reflection, we keep their spirit alive in our hearts.)

Voter registration activities began on October 20 and will run until May 18, 2026.

As of October 26, the Comelec has received a total of 144,907 voter registration applications nationwide. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)