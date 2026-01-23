Comelec suspends voter registration in Antipolo City ahead of special polls

AS PART of its preparations for the special elections to replace the late Representative Romeo Acop, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suspended voter registration activities in the Second Legislative District of Antipolo City.

In a statement, the Comelec said ongoing voter registration activities are temporarily suspended in the Second District of Antipolo City.

“Regular voter registration in the district is suspended until March 22 for us to focus on the special election,” the Comelec said.

The poll body said it has already adopted a cut-off date for registered voters eligible to vote in the March 14 special polls.

“Only voters registered in the 2nd District of Antipolo City as of December 20, 2025, may vote,” the Commission said.

It said there are approximately 300,000 registered voters in the Second District of Antipolo City.

“That makes it the largest congressional district in the Philippines in terms of registered voters,” the Comelec said.

In December 2025, Acop passed away, leaving vacant the post of Antipolo City (Second District) representative in the Lower House.

This prompted the Comelec to set special elections on March 14, as it is required to do so not earlier than 60 days and not later than 90 days from the date of vacancy.

The candidate to be elected is set to assume office and finish Acop’s term in the 20th Congress until June 2028. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)