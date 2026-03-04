Comelec suspends voter registration in Israel until March 7

BETWEEN Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and Saturday, there will be no voter registration activities for Filipinos in Israel, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

This came after the Comelec announced the temporary suspension of voter registration at the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, until March 7.

"All consular services of foreign posts in-country, including the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, are suspended for safety and security reasons until March 7, 2026. Hence, voter registration for overseas Filipinos in Israel is being suspended until March 7, 2026," said the Comelec.

The poll body also announced that overseas voter registration activities in Iran have been suspended indefinitely.

"As per the advice of the Philippine Embassy in Tehran, Iran, voter registration for overseas Filipinos therein is suspended until further notice," said the Comelec.

As for the rest of the countries affected by the Middle East crisis, the Commission said voter registration activities will continue.

"Consular services and voter registration in other countries in the Middle East continue to be available for Filipinos," it said.

Nevertheless, the Comelec urged Filipinos in the Gulf region to remain vigilant amid potential changes in advisories from their host countries.

"The Commission on Elections once again strongly advises our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East to remain vigilant and stay informed about the situation in their respective regions," said the Comelec.

To note, overseas voter registration for the 2028 polls began on December 1, 2025, and will run until September 30, 2027. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)