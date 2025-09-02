Comelec taps 3 Mindanao ports for BPE supplies dispatch

THREE ports in Mindanao have been tapped to receive the equipment, paraphernalia, and supplies that will be used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In his presentation during the BPE Stakeholders Briefing held in Zamboanga City recently, Comelec-Packing and Shipping Committee director Julio Theddeus said those assigned for Basilan and Tawi-Tawi will be brought to the Port of Zamboanga; for Lanao del Sur in the Port of Cagayan de Oro; and for Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Special Geographic Area in the Port of Davao.

"From these ports, our election officers will withdraw the allocated items intended for their respective areas of jurisdictions," said Hernan.

He said they are looking to start the one-time shipment of BPE poll items on September 16.

"For the non-accountable forms and supplies, automated election system-related equipment and other peripherals, and the accountable forms and official ballots, we will endeavor to have them dispatched simultaneously from September 16 to 30," said Hernan.

The poll official said they decided to schedule the deployment simultaneously, instead of separately.

"We would like to endeavor to be more cost efficient in our operations so we come up with a one-time dispatch of all the requirements," said Hernan.

He said this will also ensure that the poll paraphernalia and supplies will all arrive in their respective areas simultaneously.

"We will containerize all cargoes so that all allocations for a particular point of destination will arrive at the same time," said Hernan.

He noted that the Comelec will no longer outsource the deployment of BPE paraphernalia and supplies, unlike in the May 2025 midterm polls.

"For the BPE, the Commission decided that the Packing and Shipping Committee will handle the deployment," Hernan said.

During the May 2025 midterm polls, the Comelec had tapped the cargo forwarding firm, F2 Logistics Philippines Inc., for the deployment of the poll paraphernalia and supplies. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)