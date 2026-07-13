Comelec taps 5 Barmm SUCs for BPE voters education

WITH Election Day just two months away, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has tapped five State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to aid the conduct of voters education for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

Based on Resolution 11249, a total of five SUCs are being deputized in a bid to help the Comelec's efforts to promote informed and responsible electoral participation.

"The commission finds it necessary to enlist the assistance of SUCs, other government institutions of learning, and other government agencies in the Barmm to broaden the reach and effectiveness of its voter education programs in preparation for the BPE," said the Comelec.

"Considering the novelty of the parliamentary electoral system, voter education is an essential component of election administration," it added.

The five SUCs are Mindanao State University and its affiliates Marawi Campus, Maguindanao, and Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography; Cotabato State University; Upi Agricultural School; Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College; and Basilan State College.

"The commission may approve the deputation of additional SUCs, other government institutions of learning, and other government agencies, and the use of their respective facilities, as may be necessary," said the Comelec.

As deputized entities, the Comelec said the SUCs are expected to support the conduct of commission-initiated voter education seminars, lectures, orientations, forums, information campaigns, and other similar activities within their respective premises, facilities, offices, campuses, or areas of jurisdiction.

Similarly, the commission said the said SUCs must provide, free of charge, appropriate venues, facilities, equipment, and other logistical support necessary for the conduct of Commission-initiated voter education activities.

In a related development, the commission is expecting a high number of domestic and international election observers for the BPE.

"If there is the highest concentration of observers, it is in the Bangsamoro. We want to show the whole world that the Bangsamoro elections are different. We are special because this election is special, the first (parliamentary elections in the country)," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a media briefing.

Based on Resolution 11247, the Comelec said it has received manifestations from several government or civil society groups regarding their intent to observe the conduct of the BPE.

"Election observation is globally recognized as an important mechanism to help ensure the integrity of elections and to build trust in the democratic process," said the commission.

The poll body said all applicants to become poll observers must have a bona fide or good faith intention to participate, and must be free from any political, economic, or other conflicts of interests that would interfere with the conduct of election observations impartially.

In turn, the Comelec said the duly accredited observers shall be allowed access to all stages of the electoral process, including preparatory activities subject to specific conditions.

The Comelec said the deadline for filing applications for accreditation as election observers is on Saturday, August 15, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)