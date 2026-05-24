Comelec targets 2M overseas voters for 2028 polls

BY THE 2028 presidential polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to enlist two million registered overseas voters.

In a media forum, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to have a huge jump from the current 990,000 registered overseas voters worldwide.

"Hopefully, before September 30, 2027, we could increase our overseas voter registration to 2 million for the next elections," said Garcia.

And so far, he said only 40,000 Filipinos abroad have filed their applications to become registered overseas voters.

He noted how they have only received some 40,000 applications to become registered overseas voters since December 1, 2025.

"Sadly, our consulates and embassies have been going around in various parts of the world but only about 40,000 have newly registered," said Garcia.

The Comelec head, then, called on Filipinos abroad to get registered as early as possible.

By this, he said Filipinos abroad are urged to not wait for the September 30, 2027 deadline before filing their applications.

"I hope our kababayans abroad won't wait for September 30, 2027 before they look to get registered," said Garcia.

Under the law, eligible to become registered overseas voters are all citizens of the Philippines abroad, who are not otherwise disqualified by law, and who are at least 18 years of age on or before 08 May 2028.

They may file their applications for registration/certification at any Philippine Embassy, Consulate, Manila Economic and Cultural Office, or designated Post abroad; or at designated registration centers in the Philippines.

Applicants are advised to bring requirements, such as valid Philippine passport; or Seafarer’s Record Book (for seafarers); or original or certified true copy of Order of Approval of Filipino Citizenship or Identification Certificate (for dual citizens). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)