Comelec terminates BSKE preps

MORE than a month after the law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) was signed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has formally halted preparations for the polls.

In a one-page memorandum, Comelec ordered all personnel to stop activities related to the 2025 BSKE, which was moved to November 2, 2026, under Republic Act (RA) 12232.

“Given the enactment of RA No. 12232, which rescheduled the Barangay and SK Elections from December 1, 2025, to November 2, 2026, all preparations for the 2025 BSKE are hereby terminated,” the memorandum read.

However, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a separate interview that procurement activities for the elections will continue.

“Actually, we continued with bidding and procurement. We did not stop. We are still purchasing ballot boxes, ballpens, and indelible ink,” Garcia said in Filipino, explaining that buying supplies now allows the commission to take advantage of lower prices before inflation takes effect next year.

RA 12232, which postpones the December 2025 BSKE, was signed into law by President Bongbong Marcos Jr. in August. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)