Comelec thumbs down use of hybrid polls system

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, July 12, 2024, quickly thumbed down the proposal of poll watchdog Kontra Daya to consider tapping the hybrid election system come the May 2025 national and local polls.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will not entertain the idea of shifting to a hybrid election system, as it would be against the Republic Act 9369 or the Poll Automation Law.

"The Poll Automation Law mandates pure automation, and the budget given to the Commission is for pure automation only," said Garcia.

Under RA 9369, it is the State's policy to improve the election process by adopting systems that will involve "the use of an automated election system".

The poll chief added that the hybrid election system will drastically slow down the entire electoral process.

"Three days in and we won't even be able to finish the counting at the precinct level," said Garcia.

On Thursday, Kontra Daya revived calls for the holding of the May 2025 national and local polls using a hybrid system amid the issues hounding the Comelec and its automated election system (AES) project.

The hybrid election system provides for manual voting and counting at the precinct level and an automated transmission and canvassing of the results.

Kontra Daya has said that such a mode of elections should be explored considering the challenges faced by the AES contract between Comelec and the joint venture led by Miru Systems.

Garcia has previously stated that the end goal of the controversy is to discredit the Comelec-Miru contract, which is being questioned in the Supreme Court by former congressman Edgar Erice. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)