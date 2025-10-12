Comelec to begin printing BSKE ballots

DESPITE the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) being moved to November 2026, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to begin printing the official ballots Monday, October 13, 2025.

In an advisory, the Comelec said BSKE ballot printing will begin Monday at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City at 1 p.m.

“All relevant stakeholders, including political parties, citizens’ arms, and media organizations, are hereby informed that the Commission on Elections will commence the printing of official ballots and accountable forms for use in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections,” the Comelec said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the sheer volume of ballots to be printed prompted the Comelec and NPO to start more than a year before the BSKE.

“Minarapat ng Comelec at NPO na isagawa ang pag-imprenta ng balota nang mas maaga,” Garcia said in an interview.

He said more than 90 million official ballots for the November 2026 BSKE are set to be printed at the NPO.

These include about 69 million ballots for barangay elections and another 23 million for SK polls.

“First time sa kasaysayan ng Comelec at NPO na magpi-print tayo ng higit 90 million na balota. First time ‘yan na ganyan kadami na balota,” Garcia said.

Republic Act 12232 moved the BSKE from December 2025 to November 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)