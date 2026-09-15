Comelec to Congress: Decide BSKE fate before September 28

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is calling on both Houses of Congress to decide whether the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will push through on November 2 or not.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia appealed to both the Senate and the House of Representatives to decide on or before September 28.

"Medyo may problema kami. Bakit? Filing ng COC (certificate of candidacy) sa September 28," said Garcia.

(We have a bit of a problem. Why? The filing of COCs is on September 28.)

"Sana magkaroon na talaga ng batas kung anuman hanggang bago ang September 28 para maliwanag kay Comelec," he added.

Last week, the House of Representatives, in a vote of 211-13, approved House Bill 10971, which moves the BSKE from November 2, 2026, to the second Monday of November 2028.

Voting 13-5, the Senate on Monday approved Senate Bill 2387, which reschedules the BSKE from the first Monday of November 2026 to the second Monday of November 2028. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)