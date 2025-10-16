Comelec to hold 'anytime, anywhere' voter registration until April 24

WHILE the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026, the Register Anytime/Anywhere Program (RAP) of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will only be until April 24, 2026.

Based on Resolution 11177, the Comelec en banc said the RAP activities will be held for a shorter period than the regular registration activities, which will begin on October 20.

"The reception of RAP applications shall be until April 24, 2026," said the Comelec.

However, the poll body is expanding the coverage of the RAP as it will now be held in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOS) of capital cities and towns nationwide, as well as in all highly urbanized cities nationwide.

"The RAP of the Commission in the following areas shall be reactivated during the registration period," said the Comelec.

It said RAPs may also be held in any other place/s as may be determined by the Regional Election Directors (REDs).

"The RAP registration activities may be conducted both in the morning or evening at various locations, including schools and universities, government agencies and departments, hospitals, call centers, airports, and other strategic sites," said the Comelec.

The poll body said RAP registration activities shall be open to accept applications for new registration; transfer within the same city/district/municipality; transfer of registration from another city/district/municipality; overseas post to local transfer to another city/district/municipality; correction of entries/change of status; and reactivation.

Earlier, the Comelec bared that voter registration activities shall resume from October 20 to May 18, 2026 in all regions of the country, except in Barmm.

The voter registration period in Barmm will run from May 1 to May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)