Comelec to hold Marawi City plebiscite on March 9

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to hold a plebiscite in Marawi City on March 9, 2023, for the proposed creation of three additional barangays.

Based on Resolution No. 10964, the Comelec said it will be holding a referendum for the ratification of the creation of Barangay Sultan Corobong, Barangay Sultan Panoroganan, and Barangay Angoyao.

"The Calendar of Activities and Periods of Prohibited Acts is in connection with the conduct of the March 09, 2024 plebiscites to ratify the creation of the three new barangays in the Islamic City of Marawi, Province of Lanao del Sur," said the Comelec.

Under the proposal, Barangay Sultan Corobong is to be taken from the mother Barangay of Dulay Proper; Barangay Sultan Panoroganan from the mother Barangay of Kilala; and Barangay Angoyasis from the mother Barangay of Patani.

The Comelec said the plebiscite period is set from February 8 to March 16, wherein the gun ban will be imposed.

On the other hand, the campaign period is set to run from February 16 to March 7, wherein barangay assemblies and pulong-pulong are expected.

Come Plebiscite Day on March 9, the casting of votes is set to take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The proclamation of plebiscite results is expected also on March 9 as the canvassing will be held at 5 p.m. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)