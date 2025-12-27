Comelec to hold technology fair on new election system

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to hold another technology fair early next year to be able to know the latest automated election systems (AES) available in the market.

Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the holding of such event will give them an idea of the newest technologies for the holding of electoral exercises.

"As early as next year, you will see that the Comelec will conduct a more in-depth research where we will have a technology fair again,” he said at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing Friday.

“We will look at what is new in the world when it comes to election technology and that is what the Comelec wants."

The poll body chief said they will be looking at several components in the new election system which include easy to use, produce accurate results, among others.

“(The) technology must not be complicated. To make the process easy, it must be safe, it must be accurate and above all, easy to audit and understand by our countrymen,” Laudiangco said.

“Because of this, we will intensify our efforts in auditing ability, in accuracy, in transparency and again, people’s participation in all parts and stages of preparation."

In the last May 2025 polls, Comelec utilized automated counting machines (ACMs) provided by Miru Systems, a Korean-based company.

It was in 2019 when the poll body, together with the Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT) and the Comelec Advisory Council (CAC), last held an AES Technology Fair, where several technology providers participated. (PNA)