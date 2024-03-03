Comelec to institutionalize mall voting

MALL voting is set to be a regular fixture during electoral exercises in the country beginning the 2025 national and local polls, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will make mall voting a regular part of electoral exercises in the Philippines.

"We will be institutionalizing mall voting beginning the 2025 elections," said Garcia.

"We will make sure that voting will not just take place in elementary schools but also in malls across the country," he added.

The poll chief said the mall voting scheme would be highly beneficial to voters.

"It will be very convenient for our voters, especially the elderly and the persons with disability. You get to vote, and you can also go around the mall," said Garcia.

Similarly, he said the mall owners are also welcoming the idea of holding the elections inside malls.

"They even told us we should have done this a long time ago," said Garcia.

During last year's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, the Comelec pilot tested mall voting in 10 shopping malls in the country.

Mall voting were held in SM malls, particularly in SM Manila (Barangay 659, Manila 5th District); SM Sucat (Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City 1st District); SM North EDSA (Barangay Alicia, Quezon City 1st District); SM Legaspi (Barangay 36 Kapantawan, Legaspi City); and SM Consolacion Cebu (Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu), as well as in Robinsons malls, specifically in Robinsons Magnolia (Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City 4th District); Robinsons Las Piñas (Barangay Talon Tres, Las Piñas City); Robinsons Ermita (Barangay 668, Manila 5th District); Robinsons Metro East (Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City 2nd District); and Robinsons Cebu (Barangay Parian, Cebu City). (HDT/SunStar Philippines)