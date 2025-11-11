Comelec to look into Marcoleta's SOCE

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will look into the Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) of Senator Rodante Macoleta amid the concern raised by an election watchdog group.

“Everything must be declared,” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a message to the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday when asked if an anonymous donor should have been declared.

On the other hand, Danilo Arao, convenor of the group Kontra Daya, said Marcoleta’s explanation on not declaring campaign donors raises more questions than answers.

Marcoleta had reportedly refused to name names and identified possible donors as “anonymous.”

“He claims not to violate any laws, but he should remember that filling out official documents should be truthful. Part V (Certification and Consent), where candidates sign the SOCE form contains these words: ‘I hereby certify that I personally prepared this document and know the full contents; and that all information contained herein are true and correct.’ Declaring zero contributions is neither true nor correct,” Arao said in a statement.

“To say that his 'friends' prefer to remain anonymous is just a convenient excuse not to be transparent. As a lawyer, he should know better. As an elected senator, he should know what accountability means. Right now, it is proper for the likes of him to be investigated and to be penalized for what he has done.”

He said both the Comelec and the Senate should look into the matter.

“The poll body should take this seriously as the SOCE form appears to have not been truthfully filled out, based on Marcoleta's own statement,” Arao said.

Asked if they would file a case, he said, “Kontra Daya will consider all options.”

Marcoleta explained that his campaign contributors requested that they remain anonymous.

He also dared his critics to show him what law he supposedly violated. (PNA)