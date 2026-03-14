Comelec to maintain independence in ruling over Marcoleta Soce case

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Saturday, March 14, 2026, guaranteed that it will maintain its independence in deciding on the case involving the statement of contributions and expenditures (Soce) of Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

In a brief statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the body will not be influenced by any party or group in deciding on the findings of its Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) regarding Marcoleta's Soce.

"We will not let our constitutional independence and sound judgement be hampered by perceived influences or pressures," said Garcia.

Garcia said the commission is bent on exercising its independence regardless of external pressures.

"As far as we are concerned, nothing of that sort is felt or conveyed," said Garcia.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ping Lacson earlier said he received information that a group is supposedly pressuring the Comelec not to sign the resolution in the Soce case against Marcoleta.

This comes as the Comelec en banc fast tracks the resolution on the case involving questions on the supposed misdeclaration of Marcoleta in his Soce.

In his Soce, Marcoleta reported that he received zero contributions while spending 112,857,951.44 during the May 2025 polls.

However, questions were raised on how Marcoleta spent 112.85 million when his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth (SALN) showed a net worth of 51.9 million.

The senator eventually explained that friends donated funds for his senatorial campaign in the 2025 polls.

Marcoleta, though, said he intentionally did not declare campaign donations to honor the request of his donors to remain anonymous.

Subsequently, the Comelec ordered its PFAD to conduct an investigation on the Soce of Marcoleta. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)