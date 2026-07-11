Comelec to monitor calamity-hit areas in Barmm

WITH several typhoons expected in the coming months, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, said it is closely monitoring areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) that will be affected by the calamity.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will closely monitor which polling places in Barmm will be adversely affected by the forthcoming typhoons.

"We are monitoring the incoming typhoons. As the 'Ber' months approach, which is the typhoon season, we are well aware of that," said Garcia.

And in case voting centers for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) are adversely affected by the typhoon and other calamities, he said the Comelec has contingencies prepared.

"Whenever it becomes necessary to evacuate people and relocate a polling place, we will do so. We can move the voting centers perhaps to evacuation centers or to a location right next to the school itself," he said.

"We have that flexibility. We are willing to take those steps just to ensure the people can cast their votes," added Garcia.

Based on Minute Resolution No. 26-0346, the Commission said there are a total of 2,393,530 registered voters for the September 14 polls.

There will also be 5,212 clustered precincts that will be established in 1,186 voting centers in Bangsamoro. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)