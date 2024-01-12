Comelec to reject company IDs for voter registration

APPLICANTS for voter registration are being advised to bring government-issued valid identification cards (IDs) when they file their applications beginning February 12, 2024.

This as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now refusing to accept company IDs as proof of identity in registering as voters.

"Employee IDs shall not be accepted as valid ID for purposes of registration," said the Comelec in a statement.

In a separate interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have banned the use of company IDs in order to avoid bogus registration.

He said this is because they have discovered previous instances of applicants presenting bogus company IDs.

"One can easily mass produce company IDs. What control do we have on that? How can we verify if they are indeed employees of the same company that sought to be registered in one area?" said Garcia.

According to the poll body, there won't be a shortage of options on which ID they can present for those wanting to become registered voters.

These include National Identification (ID) card under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys); Postal ID card; Persons with Disabilities (PWD) ID card; Student's ID card or library card, signed by the school authority; Senior Citizen's ID card; Land Transportation Office (LTO) Driver's License/Student Permit; National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Clearance; Philippine Passport; Social Security System (SSS)/Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) or other Unified Multi-Purpose ID card; Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ID card; License issued by the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC); Certificate of Confirmation issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in case of members of ICCs or IPs; and Barangay Identification/Certification with photo.

"In addition to the duly filled-out application form, registrants must present any of the following valid IDs bearing his/her signature," said the Comelec.

The voter registration period is set to resume on February 12, 2024, and will run until September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)