Comelec to release names of contractors linked to 2022 poll donations

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to release the names of contractors that potentially gave prohibited campaign contributions during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will disclose the names once the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) certifies which among the 52 contractors had government contracts at the time of the 2022 elections.

"Once lumabas ang mga certification mula sa DPWH, aming ilalabas ang listahan sa publiko at isa-isa namin silang susulatan at iimbitahin na dumalo sa gagawing pagdinig," Garcia said.

"Basta po makakuha kami ng certification sa ating DPWH, ilalabas na po namin 'yong list of contractors. Gusto lang natin malaman doon sa 52 construction companies, ilan talaga 'yung government contractors, ilan talaga 'yung nasa private lang," he added.

(As soon as we get the certification from the DPWH, we will release the list of contractors. We just want to know, out of the 52 construction companies, how many are really government contractors and how many are only private.)

The Comelec earlier sent a list of 52 contractors that gave campaign donations during the 2022 polls to the DPWH.

Of the first 43 contractors, the poll body earlier said they allegedly contributed to seven national candidates and 15 political parties and party-list organizations.

For the nine additional contractors, Garcia said they were identified through their contributions to two candidates for governor and two candidates for vice governor.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, “no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by natural or juridical persons who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works.”

Garcia said they want to finalize which of the 52 violated the law and should be criminally charged before the end of the month.

“Sana matapos before the end of September para malaman natin kung sino kaagad 'yong puwedeng makasuhan at kung sino 'yong mga makaligtas,” Garcia said.

(Hopefully, this will be completed before the end of September so we can immediately determine who can be charged and who can be cleared.)

Lubiano–Escudero

As for the case involving Senator Francis Escudero and the campaign donation of Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., Garcia said he is ready to inhibit.

He explained this is because Escudero was one of his former clients when he was still an election lawyer.

“Tayo po ay mag-iinhibit lalo na sa kaso ni Sen. Chiz Escudero sapagkat ako ay nakapagserve before bilang lawyer niya. 'Yun ay gagawin natin kapag opisyal at pormal na siyang nirequire na tumugon sa paanyaya na magbigay ng counter affidavit,” Garcia said.

(We will inhibit ourselves, especially in the case of Sen. Chiz Escudero, because I previously served as his lawyer. We will do this once he is officially and formally required to respond to the invitation to submit a counter-affidavit.)

"Hindi naman ako magpa-participate. 'Yan po ang aking ginagawa lalo pa at may involved na ating dating kliyente," he added.

(I will not participate. That is what I do, especially when a former client is involved.)

Escudero earlier confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections.

Lubiano also admitted he donated P30 million to Escudero’s senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts.

The Comelec has already sent a show cause order to Lubiano last week, inviting him to appear before the commission.

A separate letter will be sent to Escudero once Lubiano has responded to the Comelec’s summons, Garcia said.

The poll chief said they are still waiting for Lubiano’s response to the show cause order and for his personal appearance at the Comelec.

"Ito ay upang pagpaliwanagin siya, mabigyan din ng mga kasagutan ang mga katanungan po natin tungkol sa pagbibigay niya ng donasyon na nagkakahalaga ng P30M sa isang tumakbong senador sa kasalukuyan, at dating Senate president," Garcia said.

(This is to require him to explain and also to provide answers to our questions regarding his P30-million donation to a current senator and former Senate president.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)