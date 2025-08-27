Comelec to resume BPE preparations, ballot printing

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to resume all its preparations for the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), beginning with the continuation of the printing of official ballots Thursday, August 28, 2025.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc has decided to push through with its preparations for the parliamentary polls even as they continue to await for the passage of the law redistricting the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"Bukas po ng umaga sisimulan na ulit ang printing ng balota. We adopted a resolution na kung saan itutuloy na namin ang paghahanda sa halalan," said Garcia.

(Tomorrow morning, the printing of ballots will resume. We have adopted a resolution that allows us to continue with the preparations for the elections.)

"Hindi na namin kayang hintayin pa ang inaasahan na batas sapagkat hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa din napipirmahan. Mahirap sa kalagayan ng Comelec na halos 40 days na lang natitira bago ang halalan pero napaka uncertain pa din. So, the en banc decided to proceed with all the preparations," he added.

(We can no longer wait for the expected law since it has not yet been signed until now. It is difficult for Comelec s situation, with only about 40 days left before the elections and so much uncertainty. So, the en banc decided to proceed with all the preparations.)

Garcia said they can no longer wait any further for the signing of the law on the redistricting and reapportionment of the Barmm.

He said that doing so runs the risk of being ill-prepared to conduct the BPE.

"Bawat araw na nawawala ay importante. Therefore, baka lalo kami hindi umabot sa paghahanda kung patuloy kami mag hintay. Sa part ng Comelec, tayo ang masisisi kung magiintay lang kami," he said.

(Every day that passes is important. Therefore, if we continue to wait, we might not be able to complete the preparations on time. On the part of Comelec, we will be the ones to be blamed if we just keep waiting.)

"Kung lalampas pa next week, baka wala na balota, walang makina na magamit sa Bangsamoro," added Garcia.

(If this goes beyond next week, there might be no ballots and no machines available for use in Bangsamoro.)

The poll chief said the Comelec is prepared to defend its decision to push through with the BPE preparations in case it is brought before the Supreme Court (SC).

He said they believe that the "lack of material time" to implement the would-be redistricting law is valid reason for the Commission.

"Nangyari na ito nung 2007. Dapat automated na tayo ng 2007. Pero dahil sa lack of material time, hindi naisagawa automated elections. Ito ay nagawa 2010 na," he recalled.

(This already happened in 2007. Elections should have been automated by then, but due to lack of sufficient time, automated elections were not implemented. It was only realized in 2010.)

"Paninidigan ng Comelec ang status quo. Ang aksyon ng Comelec can always be brought to the Supreme Court kung palagay nila ay mali ang kilos namin," added Garcia.

(Comelec will stand by the status quo. Any action of the Comelec can always be brought to the Supreme Court if they believe we acted wrongly.)

Last week, the Comelec announced the temporary deferment of the start of the printing of the BPE ballots.

The suspension was made after the commission received information that the bill redistricting the Barmm may have an effect on the ballot faces and printing of ballots, among others.

Despite the potential complications, the Comelec has repeatedly stated that the BPE shall proceed on October 13 "at all cost."

Campaign period starts

Coinciding with the resumption of the Comelec's preparations is the start of the campaign period for the BPE.

Garcia, then, asked all candidates and political parties to follow the campaign rules set while avoiding commission of prohibited acts.

"Kung ano ang mga pinatupad nung May 2025, yan din ang ipapatupad natin mula bukas, lalo na sa mga kandidato at partido politikal," he said.

(Whatever was implemented in May 2025 will also be enforced starting tomorrow, especially for candidates and political parties.)

"Papatupad na natin fully lahat ng batas sa halalan, lalo sa kandidato at partido politikal. Sana maayos ang kampanyahan para mapatunayan natin na kaya natin gawing maayos ang halalan sa Bangsamoro," added Garcia.

(We will now fully implement all election laws, especially for candidates and political parties. We hope for an orderly campaign so we can prove that we are capable of conducting proper elections in Bangsamoro.)

During the campaign period, it shall be prohibited to give donations by candidate, his or her spouse, or any relative within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, or his campaign manager, or representative.

The appointment or use of special policemen, confidential agents, or persons performing similar functions is also prohibited.

Also barred is the appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new positions in a government agency, or instrumentality, whether national or local, including government-owned or controlled corporations, except upon prior authority of the Commission.

The promotion or giving of salary increases, remuneration, or privileges to any government official or employee, including those in government-owned or controlled corporations, shall also be prohibited.

The Comelec said release, disbursement, expenditures of public funds, is also banned during the campaign period.

The construction of public works, delivery of materials for public works, except for projects or works exempted, and the issuance of treasury warrants or similar devices is also banned.

The Comelec said the removal, destruction, obliteration, or in any manner defacing or tampering with, or preventing the distribution of lawful election propaganda is also outlawed.

The use of armored land, water, or air craft during the campaign period is also prohibited.

The Comelec also bans policemen provincial and guards acting as bodyguards or security guards during the campaign period.

According to Garcia, they shall put premium on the fight against vote buying as they are ready to hold accountable anyone engaged on such activities.

"Ang vote buying ay hindi pwede mamayagpag na parang ordinary lang na bentahan sa palengke o sari-sari store. We will not hesitate to disqualify candidates at filean sila ng kasong kriminal. We will use the full force of the law against anybody who will use vote buying to thwart the will of the Bangsamoro electorate," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)