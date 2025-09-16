Comelec to resume talks on Duterte Youth replacements

TWO weeks before its decision to disqualify Duterte Youth party-list becomes final and executory, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to resume Wednesday, September 17, 2025, its discussions on who should be proclaimed to replace them.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the commission en banc will discuss how to identify the replacements for the three Duterte Youth seats.

"Aming pag-uusapan pa din kung kami ay tataas or bababa sa listahan ng party-lists. Pag tataas, dapat ba dagdagan pa ang mga may seats na or pag bababa, bibigay ba namin sa mga wala pa sa baba," said Garcia.

(We are still discussing whether we will move up or down in the party-list ranking. If we move up, should we add more seats to those who already have them, or if we move down, should we give them to those at the bottom who still don’t have seats?)

He reiterated, however, that their decision will not be applied until their decision to disqualify Duterte Youth becomes final and executory on September 30.

"Ito ay bilang pagrespeto sa process at sa karapatan ng party-list na pumunta sa Korte Suprema. Ayaw din natin pre-empt ang Supreme Court sa kanyang pwede gawin," said Garcia.

(This is out of respect for the process and the right of the party-list to go to the Supreme Court. We also do not want to pre-empt whatever action the Supreme Court may take.)

To recall, the Comelec en banc affirmed the cancellation of the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list, which was entitled to three seats in the House of Representatives had they been proclaimed.

Duterte Youth has since asked the Supreme Court to restrain the Comelec from implementing its decision to disqualify the former.

Also on Wednesday, September 17, the Comelec will formally proclaim the Gabriela party-list for the 64th winning seat during the May 2025 polls.

In a letter to Gabriela, the Comelec said on Tuesday, September 16, that the proclamation is set on Wednesday afternoon at the poll body's main office in Intramuros, Manila.

"The proclamation of Gabriela Women's Party as the winner of the 64th party-list seat for the 2025 National and Local Elections will be held on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the Comelec Session Hall located at the Palacio del Gobernador Bldg., Intramuros, Manila," said the Comelec.

The letter is addressed to Gabriela chairperson Emerenciana de Jesus and first nominee Sarah Jane Elago.

The Gabriela placed 55th in the May 2025 party-list race after getting 256,811 votes.

Earlier, the Comelec announced that it will be proclaiming one additional winning party-list representative during the May 2025 polls.

The Comelec explained that this is because the 63 seats allocated during the May 2025 elections is short of the required 20 percent party-list composition of the House of Representatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)