Comelec to Sara Duterte: 2028 polls ‘certain’

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured Vice President Sara Duterte and the general public on Thursday, May 7, 2026, that there will be a National and Local Elections (NLE) come 2028.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia guaranteed that the 2028 polls will be conducted amid fears of Duterte that it will not push through.

"With all due respect sa mga speculation, ang 2028 election ay darating (the 2028 election is coming). Yan ay certain (That is certain) to come," said Garcia. "Walang duda, darating at merong election sa 2028 (There is no doubt, the 2028 elections will happen)."

The poll chief said the Comelec is determined to hold the elections as it has started its preparations as early as now.

"Sa part ni Comelec, sa katotohanan, nasa 50 to 60 percent na kami ng preparation for 2028 (On the part of the Comelec, in reality, we are already about 50 to 60 percent done with our preparations for 2028)," said Garcia.

He also said that the commission has no alternative but to hold it as no less than the Constitution calls for it.

"Sa part ni Comelec, sadyang may election tayo, sure na sure sa 2028 dahil nakalagay yan sa Saligang Batas (On the part of the Comelec, there will definitely be an election in 2028, without a doubt, because it is provided for in the Constitution)," said Garcia.

Earlier, Duterte expressed hope that there will be a presidential election come 2028, and that it will be conducted in an honest, orderly, and peaceful manner.

Last February, Duterte announced that she will run for president come the 2028 national elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)