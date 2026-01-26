Comelec to scrap Antipolo special polls in case of lone bet

THERE is a possibility that the special elections in the Second District of Antipolo City will not be conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on March 14, 2026.

Based on Resolution No. 11186, the Comelec en banc said the special elections shall not push through in the event that there is only one candidate who files a certificate of candidacy (COC) and is deemed eligible.

"In case there is only one candidate qualified for the position of Member, House of Representatives, Second Legislative District, Antipolo City, and is thereby deemed elected, the Commission shall not hold the special election as scheduled," said the Comelec.

"For this purpose, the Commission shall authorize the District Board of Canvassers of Antipolo City to convene and proclaim the lone qualified candidate for the position of Member, House of Representatives, Second Legislative District of Antipolo City," it added.

The Comelec said that in such a scenario, the District Board of Canvassers of Antipolo City shall convene on March 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. to proclaim the lone qualified candidate for the position of Member, House of Representatives, Second Legislative District, Antipolo City.

However, the poll body said if a petition to declare the lone candidate a nuisance, deny due course, or cancel the COC is filed within the allowed period, the Commission shall resolve the petition no later than March 14, 2026.

Failure to decide on the petition within the said period, the Comelec said, shall result in the dismissal of the case, with the lone candidate to be proclaimed and to assume office not earlier than the scheduled Election Day.

On the other hand, the Comelec said there will be no special elections if the disqualification, declaration as nuisance candidate, or denial or cancellation of the COC of the lone candidate is decided with finality on or before March 14, 2026.

For this purpose, the Commission en banc shall certify to the House of Representatives the non-holding of the special election due to the disqualification, declaration as nuisance candidate, or denial or cancellation of the COC of the lone candidate.

The period to file COCs for the special polls in the Second District of Antipolo is set from February 5 to 7.

Substitute bets

The Comelec said it will allow substitution of candidates who withdraw their COCs for the March 14 special elections in the Second District of Antipolo City.

The Comelec en banc rules allow substitution of candidates of political parties in cases of death, disqualification, or withdrawal.

"A candidate of a duly registered political party or coalition who dies, withdraws, or is disqualified for any cause after the last day for filing of COCs may be substituted by an aspirant/official candidate belonging to, and nominated by, the same PP or coalition," said the Comelec.

"The substitute, possessing all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications provided by law for the position of Member, House of Representatives, Second Legislative District, Antipolo City, may file a COC up to mid-day of Election Day," it added.

However, the poll body said no substitute shall be allowed for any independent candidate.

In the May 2025 polls, substitution of candidates due to withdrawal was only allowed within the same period of filing the COC.

The Comelec said the names of the substitute bets shall be reflected in the Certified List of Official Candidates.

If the name of the substitute is not reflected in the Certified List of Candidates, the Election Officer of Antipolo City should manually strike out the name of the candidate who withdrew or died and write the name of the substitute in the space beside the struck-out name.

During the counting and canvassing of votes, the Comelec said that if the name of the substitute is included in the List of Official Candidates, votes cast in favor of the substitute shall be counted in their favor.

On the other hand, if the name of the substitute is not included in the List of Official Candidates, votes cast in favor of the candidate who withdrew or died shall be counted in favor of the substitute. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)