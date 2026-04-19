Comelec to show lawmakers pros, cons of BSKE postponement

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) committed Sunday, April 19, 2026, to provide guidance to lawmakers deciding whether the November 2026 Barangay and Municipal Council Elections (BSKE) will proceed.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said this is the best the poll body can do regarding proposals to postpone the BSKE.

"We will make available facts and figures. We can just shepherd our policy makers hoping to result in the right decision to ensure that public interest is catered," Garcia said.

The commission will continue preparations for the village and youth polls. Garcia said there are no plans to suspend or slow preparations despite moves to postpone the date.

"We have our timelines, and we intend to strictly follow the same. Otherwise, we will be remiss of our duty," Garcia said.

Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Representative Albee Benitez earlier pushed for another postponement of the November 2026 BSKE.

Benitez said funds allocated for the BSKE are better spent helping sectors affected by rising prices of fuel and basic commodities.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente) and the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) expressed opposition to the proposal to push back the polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)