Comelec to SK voters: No need to register as regular voters

ALL Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters who have reached 18 years old need not to get registered as regular voters anymore.

This was the reminder of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) with less than a week left before the voter registration period ends.

"If you have previously registered for the SK, there is no need to register again," said the Comelec.

As a general rule, the poll body stressed that no individual must get registered more than once.

"You must only register once. This registration is permanent," said the Comelec.

"Registering more than once is an election offense and is punishable by law," it added.

Data provided by the Comelec showed that 4,740,551 applications for voter registration have already been received across the country during the period of October 20 to May 9.

To note, the voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)