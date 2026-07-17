Comelec to sync BSKE, Naga City plebiscite

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to hold the plebiscite for the proposed conversion of the City of Naga in Camarines Sur into a Highly-Urbanized City (HUC) alongside the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Based on Minute Resolution No. 26-0526, Comelec en banc approved the request of Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo to just hold the plebiscite in sync with the BSKE on November 2 instead of a separate date.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to adopt the recommendation of Deputy Executive Director for Operations Rafael Olaño, and approve the request of Hon. Mayor Maria Leonor Gerona Robredo of Naga City that the plebiscite for the ratification of Presidential Proclamation No. 1267 be synchronized with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to be held on 2 November 2026," said the Comelec.

Robredo, on Friday, personally received a copy of the Minute Resolution after visiting the Comelec Main Office in Intramuros, Manila.

In an interview, Robredo bared that they issued the request to synchronize the plebiscite with the BSKE in order to minimize the cost of holding it.

"If it will be held separately, we estimate that the cost will double... if held separately, our rough estimate is about P50 million," said Robredo.

For its part, the Comelec said such a proposal was deemed feasible since there remains adequate time to prepare.

"The request was made on June 11, 2026 and there is till time to prepare for this political exercise," said the Comelec.

Data released by the Comelec showed that there are 119,259 registered voters in Naga City.

To note, Presidential Proclamation No. 1267 declares Naga City as a Highly-Urbanized City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)