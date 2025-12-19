Comelec urges 14-year-olds to register as SK voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is calling on teenagers aged 14 to register as voters in time for the November 2026 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

Speaking at a Voters Education Program in Davao del Norte on Thursday, December 19, 2025, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said even 14-year-olds can register as SK voters as long as they turn 15 on or before the SK polls on November 2, 2026.

“Those who are 14 years old now will turn 15 next year; therefore, they can already cast their votes in the SK elections,” Garcia said.

Under Resolution No. 11177, the Comelec said those eligible to register as SK voters are individuals who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years old and have been residing in the barangay for at least six months on or before the SK elections.

The poll chief said this means they can already exercise their right to vote for the first time in the November 2026 polls.

“It brings a different feeling, especially for the youth. It means you are now really part of society. Indeed, you are now a true Filipino since each of you now has a voice,” Garcia said.

Based on the latest data, there are already 223,282 individuals who applied to become SK voters from October 20 to December 14.

Broken down, the Comelec said it received 218,801 applications for new registration; 918 applications for transfer from another city or municipality; 279 applications for transfer within the same city or municipality; and 3,284 applications for correction of entries.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)