Comelec urges Barmm natives to register 'anywhere'

WITH the voter registration period for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) now underway in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging its residents based in other regions to take advantage of the Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

In a television interview, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said Barmm natives have no more reason not to get registered and be able to vote in their respective hometowns come the BSKE.

"If you are here in Quezon City, studying, working, temporarily residing, but still want to be a voter in Barmm, don't worry, just register here with RAP and we will take care of bringing your data to Barmm," said Laudiangco.

He said the program deviates from the previous practice that one still has to go home to his province or hometown for them to be able to register as voters there.

"Under the previous process, you had to return to your barangay, your village, your town just to register if you wanted to be a voter in the place, where you were born or where you really live," said Laudiangco.

To note, RAP activities are held in all capital cities and municipalities, in highly urbanized cities, and in special RAP sites.

Voter registration period in the Barmm opened last February 9 and has so far seen nearly 10,000 applicants for voter registration.

Data released by the Comelec showed that there are 9,636 registered voters in the Barmm, as of February 14, 2026.

"Barmm warmly welcomed the resumption of the voter registration, which was opened last February 9," said Laudiangco.

Maguindanao del Norte had the highest number of applicants with 2,819, followed by Maguindanao del Sur with 1,768, and Lanao del Sur with 1,433.

Basilan had a total of 1,325 applicants, followed by the Special Geographic Area with 1,175, and Tawi-Tawi with 1,116.

Voter registration activities in Barmm areas are open Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) or designated satellite registration centers, and will run until March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)