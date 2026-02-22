Comelec urges Barmm residents to register as voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Sunday, February 22, 2026, renewed its call for residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to register for the November 2, 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a television interview that registration activities are open for new applicants and those seeking other registration services.

"You can participate in the voter registration process that is taking place throughout the Bangsamoro," Laudiangco said.

"To those who have transferred, those who have been deactivated, those who want to update their data because they provided incorrect data when they registered, now is the right time," Laudiangco said.

The voter registration period in Barmm opened February 9 and runs until March 31, 2026. The 2026 BSKE was rescheduled from its original 2025 date following the signing of Republic Act (RA) 12232.

Comelec said more than 20,000 individuals applied during the first two weeks of the registration period. The commission reported 20,207 applicants between February 9 and 21, 2026.

Maguindanao del Norte recorded the highest number of applicants with 5,372, followed by Maguindanao del Sur with 3,486 and Basilan with 3,418. Tawi-Tawi reported 2,705 applicants, Lanao del Sur had 2,701, and the Special Geographic Area recorded 2,525.

Comelec said nine applications were filed through the Register Anywhere Program. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)