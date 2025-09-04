Comelec urges Barmm voters to view ballot faces

WITH just over a month before the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday, September 4, 2025, urged voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to check the ballot faces in their respective areas.

In a televised public briefing, Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said Barmm voters can now get a sneak peek at how their ballots will look on Election Day.

"Para malaman po ang itsura ng inyong balota sa mga kandidato sa inyong lugar at sa inyong distrito, puntahan lang po ang Comelec website," said Laudiangco.

(To see what your ballot looks like with the candidates in your area and district, just visit the Comelec website.)

The ballot face templates for the BPE 2025 are accessible via https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=2025BARMMPE/BARMMPEBallotFaceTemplate.

Meanwhile, Comelec said it has completed printing all 2,250,935 ballots for the BPE.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia disclosed that all ballots were completely printed as of Wednesday.

"All printing done na," said Garcia.

He said they have also begun the verification process of all the BPE ballots.

The poll chief said they expect all ballots to be verified by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

"Tapos na po ang verification ng Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Special Geographic Area, and Tawi-tawi. Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur na lang po ang ongoing verification," said Garcia.

(Verification is complete for Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, the Special Geographic Area, and Tawi-Tawi. Only Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur are still undergoing verification.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)