Comelec urges Marawi residents to vote in plebiscite

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) called on registered voters in Marawi City to actively participate in Saturday’s (March 9, 2024) plebiscite for the proposed creation of three additional barangays.

In a televised public briefing, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco called on registered voters in Barangays Patani, Kilala, and Dulay Proper to cast their votes if they are in favor or not of creating Barangays Sultan Corobong, Sultan Panoroganan, and Angoyao.

"We hope that you will participate in the plebiscite for the proposed creation of three additional barangays," said Laudiangco.

Comelec records show that a total of 2,265 registered voters are expected to cast their votes.

Voting is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in eight clustered precincts in three voting centers.

After the closure of voting hours, the counting of votes will immediately commence, to be followed by the canvassing of plebiscite returns and the proclamation of the result.

Under the proposal, Barangay Sultan Corobong is to be taken from the mother Barangay of Dulay Proper; Barangay Sultan Panoroganan from the mother Barangay of Kilala; and Barangay Angoyao from the mother Barangay of Patani.

Laudiangco said the plebiscite was deemed necessary after the population of the three mother barangays increased after the Marawi siege in 2017.

"The Marawi City LGU deemed it best to create the three additional barangays," said Laudiangco. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)