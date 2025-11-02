Comelec urges public to get registered early

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has urged the public to register early for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), two weeks after the resumption of the voter registration period.

In a recent interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are calling on the public to register as voters immediately.

"Sa mga kababayan natin, huwag na natin hintayin ang Mayo. Mas maganda kung magparehistro kayo ng maaga," Garcia said.

(To our fellow citizens, let’s not wait until May. It’s better if you register early.)

He also urged those below 15 years old to apply to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

"Sa mga kabataan natin na wala pang 15 years old, pwede na kayo magparehistro basta 15 years old na kayo pagdating ng November 2, 2026 BSKE," said Garcia.

(To our young people who are not yet 15 years old, you may already register as long as you will be 15 years old by the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on November 2, 2026.)

Under Comelec Resolution 11177, voter registration activities will run from October 20 to May 18, 2026 in all regions of the country, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Voter registration in the Barmm, on the other hand, will run from May 1 to May 18, 2026.

Eligible to register as voters for the barangay polls are those at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the barangay elections.

Qualified to register as SK voters are those at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age on or before the youth polls.

Garcia said he is optimistic that they can top their projected 1.4 million voter registrants.

"Naniniwala ako na yung aming 1.4 million estimate na dagdag na magpaparehistro, baka malampasan hanggang May 18," said Garcia.

(I believe that our estimate of 1.4 million additional registrants may be exceeded by May 18.)

He cited as basis the prevailing trend of high turnout of applicants in the first two weeks of the ongoing registration period.

"Kami ay natutuwa dahil sa first two weeks pa lang ng voter registration ay halos 200,000 na ang nagparehistro," said the poll chief.

(We are pleased that in just the first two weeks of voter registration, nearly 200,000 individuals have already registered.)

He also noted that the last voter registration period saw a record number of applicants.

"Nung August 1 to 10 voter registration, inabot ng 2.8 million ang nagparehistro," Garcia said.

(Nung August 1 to 10 voter registration, inabot ng 2.8 million ang nagparehistro.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)