Comelec urges voters in 5 P'que barangays to join July 25 plebiscite

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is encouraging registered voters in five barangays in Parañaque City to participate in the plebiscite on Saturday, which will determine whether to alter the existing territorial boundaries of the city's coastal barangays.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body expects mixed reactions to the proposed boundary changes in Barangays Baclaran, Tambo, Don Galo, La Huerta and San Dionisio.

"We expect that not everyone will agree, especially those who will lose or feel that their jurisdiction will be reduced may not agree," he said in an interview Friday.

"This is a contested proposal. We expect that this will not be a walk in the park. That is why we are inviting five barangays here in Parañaque," he added.

The plebiscite seeks to ratify City Ordinance No. 2023-19, series of 2022, dated July 13, 2023, and proposes altering the territorial boundaries of the five coastal barangays adjoining the reclaimed areas in Manila Bay by adopting the Straight Line Policy in determining their amended boundaries.

Voting will begin as early as 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. Regular voting will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters will be asked whether they support ("Yes") or oppose ("No") the proposed alteration of the existing territorial boundaries of the five barangays.

The five barangays have a combined total of 79,604 registered voters. San Dionisio has the largest number with 34,176, followed by Tambo with 16,983, Baclaran with 15,147, La Huerta with 7,118, and Don Galo with 6,180.

The Straight Line Policy is a method of defining the boundaries of coastal reclaimed areas by using geometric vectors to delineate property limits along irregular shorelines. It establishes clear legal boundaries for land titles, taxation and jurisdiction. (PNA)