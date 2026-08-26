Comelec vows no failure of elections in BPE

AHEAD of the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has vowed that there will be no failure of elections come Election Day.

In an interview during the Voters Education Activity in Cotabato City, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are optimistic that the September 14 polls shall be held peacefully and orderly.

"Regarding the failure of elections, our instruction to the entire Bangsamoro is that there must not be a single precinct, where such a failure occurs," said Garcia.

"All 5,212 precincts must be operational, allow orderly voting, ensure proper reporting by the electoral boards, with all equipment to remain intact and undamaged. We must ensure that every precinct is able to transmit data," he added.

To note, a total of 32 representatives will be elected from single member parliamentary districts apportioned for the Barmm areas.

In addition, a total of 40 representatives of Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) shall be elected through a system of proportional representation, while six of the eight Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs) seats will be elected by all voters.

Meanwhile, two representatives of the Non-Moro Indigenous People (NMIP) have been elected with the successful conduct of the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention.

The poll chief said the two NMIP representatives in the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliament have already been identified on Tuesday.

"We witnessed the inter-tribal convention, which resulted in the very orderly appointment of the two NMIP representatives," said Garcia.

"It is done. There was no chaos, no controversy, and no issues. They are the first members of our parliament, even before September 14 arrives," he added.

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention shall be the venue wherein the two NMIP sectoral representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament shall be determined.

The NMIP representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament, however, shall be proclaimed by the Comelec simultaneously with the proclamation of other members of Parliament elected through the BPE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)