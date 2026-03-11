Comelec vows to complete Marcoleta Soce probe

"We have to immediately come up with a disposition sapagkat alam namin ang interest involved by the public on this issue," Garcia said.

"Kailangan na kasi matagal na ang kaso. Kailangan magkaroon na ng disposition ang Commission," he added.

In his Soce, Marcoleta reported zero contributions received while spending P112.86 million during the 2025 polls.

However, questions arose regarding how Marcoleta spent P112.86 million when his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) showed a net worth of P51.9 million.

The senator explained that friends donated funds for his 2025 campaign.

Marcoleta said he intentionally did not declare the donations to honor the request of donors to remain anonymous.

Subsequently, the Comelec ordered the PFAD to conduct an investigation.

On Tuesday, Senator Panfilo Lacson questioned the length of time the Comelec has taken to resolve the matter. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)