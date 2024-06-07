Comelec wants bets to use recent images in campaign materials

ASIDE from being genuine and non-artificial, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking at ensuring that the images to be used by the candidates in May 2025 national and local polls will be truthful and up-to-date.

In a brief statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are looking at requiring politicians to use recent images in their campaign materials instead of those taken during their younger years.

"We would want them to use in their campaign materials pictures that were taken within six months prior to the filing of Certificates of Candidacy, not those taken 20 years before the filing of candidacies," said Garcia.

"I proposed to include this in the General Instructions for the Fair Elections Act implementation for the 2025 elections," he added.

In implementing it, the poll chief said they will be requiring candidates to submit to the Comelec the exact set of photographs/pictures that will be used in their campaign materials.

"Non-compliance will merit the declaration that these are illegal campaign materials carrying with it appropriate sanctions against the candidate/s," said Garcia.

He stressed, however, that the additional photo requirement will not include the one in the Certificates of Candidacy.

"This is not a requirement for the filing of COCs but a requirement for the conduct of the campaigning," said Garcia.

In the past, there have been candidates that use their old photos in their campaign materials and posters.

This includes candidates that are already senior citizens but use their pictures when they were still younger in the campaign materials. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)