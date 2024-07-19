Comelec wants Guo issue finished before COC filing

WHETHER charges will be filed against Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo or not, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) wants to resolve the issue involving the controversial local official done before the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2025 national and local polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to have the matter resolved before October 2024, when the COC filing period commences.

"Hopefully, we will be able to finish this (before the COC filing period). That's why we gave our fact-finding team only two weeks to submit their findings and recommendations," said Garcia.

He said this is because they would want the issue concerning Guo's candidacy in the May 2022 polls resolved before other elections are held.

"It's not because this is an issue capturing national attention. We are not prioritizing this. We are not singling her out," Garcia said.

Earlier, the Comelec ordered its Law Department to create a fact-finding panel that will investigate the case of Guo and submit a recommendation to the Commission en banc.

The committee is mandated to determine whether there was material misrepresentation in Guo's COC for the May 2022 polls, which would warrant the filing of an election offense case.

As part of their ongoing investigation, Garcia said they are planning to go to Bamban to check on the actual election records of Guo.

In particular, he said they will be inspecting the fingerprints of Guo in the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL) records of Bamban.

"So as to make it complete and show that we aren't looking at selected documents only, we want to see the EDCVLs. Our experts and examiners will need to it themselves," said the poll chief.

Garcia said they will be looking at two EDCVLs, the one for the May 2022 polls and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.

The EDCVL is the voters list held by the Electoral Boards inside polling precincts on Election Day, wherein voters place their thumbprints and signature before casting their votes. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)