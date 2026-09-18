Comelec wants law postponing BSKE enacted before Sept. 28

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is hoping that the law postponing the Nov. 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) could be passed before the scheduled filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Sept. 28.

In a radio interview Thursday, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia noted unless a law is passed before the end of the month, the filing of COCs scheduled from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 will push through.

“The filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) is scheduled for Sept. 28. Hopefully, the law becomes clear before that date; otherwise, the filing of COCs will proceed as planned,” he said.

The poll body chief added that though the postponement of the BSKE is imminent, they cannot stop their preparations citing several scenarios.

“Even though it is crystal clear that the BSKE might be postponed, since the House of Representatives appears to have adopted the Senate version, there is still a process involved. It has to be forwarded to the Palace, and it depends on whether the President signs it. There is a waiting period before it becomes law, and afterwards, the matter could be brought to the Supreme Court,” he explained.

“If we were to stop our preparations now, what would happen if the President doesn't sign it, or exercises a veto, or if the Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order (TRO)? That is why we cannot stop; otherwise, we might not be ready for the election on Nov 2 should any of those scenarios occur,” Garcia added.

He also noted that part of the preparations is the training of teachers who will be serving as Electoral Boards and also the deployment of election paraphernalia and equipment.

“Regarding teacher training: teachers are accustomed to automated elections. Although, the BSKE is a manual election, many new teachers are not familiar with the manual process. Training needs to start immediately. We are mobilizing one million teachers; that isn't something that can be covered in just a week of training,” the head of the Commission said.

“Secondly, there is the deployment of equipment. That process takes a very long time. Once the equipment is deployed, it cannot be recalled; doing so would be too costly. It needs to be shipped out by the first week of October,” he added.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives adopted the approved measure of the Senate moving the BSKE on November 2028. The proposal also provides a five-year-terms for village and youth officials.

On the other hand, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will review the provisions of the bill before making a decision. (PNA)