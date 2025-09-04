Comelec wants party-list system similar to Bangsamoro

LAWMAKERS do not need to look far in their efforts to amend the Party-List System Act of 1995.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Congress should just look at the Bangsamoro Electoral Code on how a good party-list system should be ran.

"Mas mainam sana katulad ng sa Bangsamoro Electoral Code ang party-list system," said Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco in a television interview.

(It would be better if the party-list system were like that in the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.)

"Makikita natin ang advantages na nasa Bangsamoro Electoral Code na ipapatupad po namin sa October 13," he added.

(We can see the advantages in the Bangsamoro Electoral Code that we will implement on October 13.)

Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III earlier filed Senate Bill 192, which seeks to amend the Party-List System Act of 1995.

Sotto noted that the current party-list system has already deviated from the intent of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, which is to represent the marginalized and the underrepresented sectors.

Laudiangco said they have long identified particular changes needed in the party-list system.

"Marami pa po na mga bagay na dapat na ma-address... nakikita namin ang pagbabagong kailangan doon sa ating batas," he said.

(There are still many issues that need to be addressed… we see the changes needed in our law.)

First, Laudiangco said, is to have pre-identified sectors considered as underrepresented and marginalized, as well as their corresponding seat allocations.

He also noted of the need to fix the qualifications of party-list nominees, particularly concerning those who are part of the said sectors and those who are advocates.

The poll official also cited the need to amend the rule on withdrawal and substitution of party-list nominees.

"Ilan lamang po ito sa mga nais po na mabago at ma-amend ng Comelec," said Laudiangco.

(These are just some of the things Comelec wants to change and amend.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)