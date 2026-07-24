Comelec warns vs fake online voter services

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned the public against unauthorized online services claiming to process voter certifications for a fee.

In a social media post, the Comelec said it learned of a Facebook account belonging to a certain “Mheay Sta Ana” that claims to help process voter certifications for a fee of P1,800.

“The ‘assistance’ offered by Facebook user ‘Mheay Sta Ana’, who boasted in a post about processing an overseas Voter Certification for a client from Taipei, Taiwan, is an unauthorized service,” said the Comelec.

“The public is advised not to transact with ‘Mheay Sta Ana’ or any suspicious online accounts,” it added.

The poll body said it has no affiliation with the owner of the Facebook account.

“The Comelec clarifies that the Facebook account and the person behind it are not authorized and not connected to the Comelec and the Office for Overseas Voting,” said the Commission.

It also stressed that applications for and the issuance of voter certifications must be done in person at Comelec offices.

“Transact only directly with the Comelec Main Office in Intramuros, Manila, and with Comelec field offices in each city, district, or municipality,” said the Comelec.

The poll body also clarified that applying for a voter certification is free of charge.

“Obtaining a voter certification is free of charge for all registered voters, whether local or overseas,” said the Comelec.

A voter certification is a document that may serve as a temporary voter’s ID. It is issued upon the request of a registered voter. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)