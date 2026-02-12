Comelec welcomes inclusion of Barmm polls law in priority bills list

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, February 12, 2026, welcomed the inclusion of the law setting a new date for the first-ever Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Parliamentary Elections (BPE) as among the priority legislation of the Marcos Jr. administration.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they also appreciate the willingness of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to certify it as urgent if needed.

"Good news for the Comelec that, during the Ledac (Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council) meeting, the President declared the reset of the Barmm elections as a priority legislation," said Garcia.

"The President himself even said that if this law needs to be certified as urgent, he will do so just to ensure that the elections take place this September 2026. That is welcome news to us," he added.

Following the Ledac meeting, the BPE law is one of the 21 priority measures that have been identified.

With such importance given to it by the administration, the Comelec asked the Senate and the House of Representatives to hasten the passage of their respective measures.

Garcia said they are hoping that the said law will be passed "as soon as possible" by lawmakers.

"We need the law immediately, ASAP because that's where the Comelec will base its actions and the things we still have to do," he said.

"Our commitment is to conduct the BPE against all odds," Garcia added.

Senate Bill 1823 has just been brought to the plenary, while House Bill 7236 is pending at the committee level. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)