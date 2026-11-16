Complaint filed vs 3 suspects in the killing of Basilan judge

A COMPLAINT has been filed against an identified gunman and two unidentified companions over the killing of Basilan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Joseph Wee Sit, the Supreme Court (SC) said Monday, November 16, 2026.

Related story: Basilan judge gunned down in Zamboanga City

The identified suspect has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Wee Sit, who was shot dead in Zamboanga City on Nov. 12, 2026, according to the the SC.

Wee Sit was the presiding judge of RTC Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan.

The complaint was filed before the Zamboanga City Prosecutor’s Office, but the court’s statement did not name the suspect or specify the offense cited in the complaint.

The Philippine National Police has formed a special investigation task group to investigate the killing and identify and arrest those responsible.

Personnel from the Office of the Judiciary Marshals went to Zamboanga City after the shooting to gather information and coordinate investigative and security efforts with police.

The SC said it would support efforts to hold accountable everyone involved, including those who may have planned or facilitated the killing.

Through the OJM, the court will arrange security for Wee Sit’s family and work with law enforcement agencies to strengthen protection at his court in Isabela City.

Deputy marshals have also been directed to assess security conditions in their areas and report heightened threats so the court can evaluate risks and take protective measures.

Representatives of the Office of the Court Administrator visited Wee Sit’s wake on Nov. 14 to offer condolences and assure his family of the judiciary’s support.

The SC called for a swift, thorough and impartial investigation, describing the killing as an attack on judicial independence and the rule of law.

“No judge should have to fear for their life for performing their duties,” it said. (SunStar Philippines)